Julia Roberts and George Clooney: A History of Their Friendship

The actor told the outlet, "I remember Julia. I didn’t know her. I’d never met her and she was making $20 million dollars a film. And we just talked Brad [Pitt] into doing it and Matt [Damon] into doing it and we wanted Julia to do it. So, I put a $20 dollar bill on a script and I sent it to her. And I said, 'I hear you get $20 a picture now.'"

As history has now shown, the clever gag was convincing enough to pull Julia in and create the foundation for their decades-long friendship.