Julia Roberts Shared the Hack That Has Kept Her and Her Husband Married for 19 Years

Some people use social media as an opportunity to share every aspect of their daily and personal lives , including the ups and downs of their romances, with the rest of the world. Others use it for strictly business and/or occasionally sharing their personal opinions and beliefs. Julia Roberts, for the most part, falls into the latter category. Which is why so many folks were surprised to see her post a selfie with her husband on Instagram.

Both Julia and Danny were previously married before: the Erin Brockovich star to "Cowboy Man" singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett, and Danny to makeup artist Vera Steimberg.

There are tons of writings that delve into the benefits of maintaining privacy in a relationship , with a good number of celebrities one could use as an example to further support those claims.

The two met while Julia was filming The Mexican; Danny worked as a cameraman on the movie, and even though the two have been together for many, many years, not much is really known about the ins and outs of their relationship, something that they both seem keen on keeping private.

On July 4, 2021, Julia and Danny celebrated 19 years of marriage, a milestone that the actress posted about online, writing, "19 years. Just getting started!" Attached to the caption was a photo of her and Danny embracing each other on the beach. Actress Rita Wilson was one of the first to congratulate the couple on their nearly two decades of matrimony, writing: "Happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th!"

Julia Roberts shared a couple of "secrets" to making it work with her husband for so long.

In 2015, Roberts told Extra that the key to a healthy relationship was lots of "kissing" and that when they happened to work together on set, it was a great feeling. "If we got to go to work together and come home together, all that work time, when you come home and 'Oh, honey, how was your day?' ... We did all that in the day and in the car. And by the time we got home were able to just put it all away, which was really delightful."

Article continues below advertisement

In another Extra interview in 2018, Roberts also called Moder an "awesome human being" and said that they "have so much fun" working with each other. Roberts also told Oprah Winfrey in 2003 that being with Danny has "nurtured" her in a way that's nothing short of "astounding."

Article continues below advertisement

"My husband, Danny, has really shined the light for me. Because of being married, I’ve met people and experienced all these little things that have nurtured my life — not so much changed it, just nurtured it in a way that’s astounding. He makes me feel my most comfortable self. I don't alter myself in any way."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

The pair have three children together: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, born in 2004, and a son named Henry, born in 2007, who recently got one of the coolest slo-mo Instagram video birthday posts from his dad. Check it out below: