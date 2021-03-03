This 'Ginny & Georgia' Star Could Be Julia Roberts' Sister — but Is She?By Anna Garrison
Mar. 3 2021, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
Netflix hit Ginny & Georgia has been the talk of the town, but fans have been wondering why Brianne Howey (Georgia) looks so familiar. Viewers have noticed star Brianne possesses similar looks and charm to Julia Roberts, who has other relatives in the business (Emma Roberts, anyone?). Now, the question on everyone's mind remains: Are Brianne Howey and Julia Roberts related? Let's examine the evidence.
Are Brianne Howey and Julia Roberts related?
Brianne grew up in Pasadena, Calif., as the oldest of five children. She fostered an interest in acting and comedy during her youth and continued at NYU Tisch, eventually landing her first-ever audition in 2010. Brianne has been acting on and off since then in television shows such as 90210, Revenge, Baby Daddy, Hart of Dixie, Scream Queens, The Passage, Batwoman, and more.
Her acting talents can also be spotted in a few movies such as Horrible Bosses 2 and Plus One.
While Brianne has a relatively large number of siblings, Julia Roberts isn't one of them. As far as we know, Julia isn't even a distant cousin of Brianne's. Just because Brianne and Julia may not be related, that hasn't stopped people from noticing the strong resemblance between the two, even dedicating an entire Reddit thread to figure out who might be Brianne's famous look-alike.
Fans have also taken to Twitter to shoutout who Brianne looks like for fellow Ginny & Georgia fans. In addition to Julia Roberts, fans also believe she bears resemblance to Geena Davis, Lily James, Kacey Musgraves, and others. Maybe it's her fabulous brows or sunny smile? Whatever the reason Brianne looks so familiar, we're happy to see her on our screens as the leading lady.
@Brianne_Howey love how Georgia makes reference to Pretty Woman, as you so look like a blonde Julia Roberts.— Georgia 🌱 (@alea2009) March 1, 2021
Is Brianne involved in any other upcoming projects?
After landing Ginny & Georgia, it seems like Brianne's schedule is pretty open for the rest of 2021. New projects might not be on the table just yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has halted many television and film productions. Rest assured, based on her lengthy resume, Brianne will likely return to our screens soon enough.
As for whether or not there will be a Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, so far Netflix hasn't said whether the show is up for renewal. There are many loose ends for the show to tidy up, and fans are eager to see what happens. Ginny & Georgia has remained squarely in the Top 10 Most Popular on Netflix spot since it started airing, and based on the fan love it's getting on Twitter, we wouldn't be surprised if a Season 2 announcement arrived soon.
Although Brianne might not be related to Julia Roberts, she's carving her path through Hollywood without a famous relative to help her along. The continued success of Ginny & Georgia alone foretells even more roles in her future. We can't wait to see what projects Brianne does next (although we're keeping our fingers crossed for Season 2).
You can stream Ginny & Georgia now exclusively on Netflix.