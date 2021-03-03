This 'Ginny & Georgia' Star Could Be Julia Roberts' Sister — but Is She?

Brianne grew up in Pasadena, Calif., as the oldest of five children. She fostered an interest in acting and comedy during her youth and continued at NYU Tisch, eventually landing her first-ever audition in 2010. Brianne has been acting on and off since then in television shows such as 90210, Revenge, Baby Daddy, Hart of Dixie, Scream Queens, The Passage, Batwoman, and more.

Her acting talents can also be spotted in a few movies such as Horrible Bosses 2 and Plus One.