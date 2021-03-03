Does Georgia End up With Zion Miller in 'Ginny & Georgia'? (SPOILERS!)

If you've watched Gilmore Girls 25 times too many, Netflix has a brand new solution. Enter: Ginny & Georgia , the story of a mother-daughter duo who moves to a new town to escape a troubled past. The success of the show has fans discussing who young mom Georgia ends up with at the end of Season 1. Here's everything you need to know about one of Georgia's paramours: Zion Miller , aka Ginny's dad!

Young Zion is equally compelling as his adult counterpart, and according to IMDB, played by up-and-coming actor Kyle Bary . While he doesn't have many acting credits to his name yet, it appears he has another project coming up titled Beauty, and it's also for Netflix! Fans will have to keep an eye out for the mysterious flick, which appears to be about the music industry.

Zion is Ginny's biological father, but not the father of her half-brother Austin. Georgia appears to have a history of shaking off boyfriends that don't suit her fancy, including ex-husband Kenny and Zion, who she discarded when his family became too controlling for her liking. Ginny describes her dad as "the only man her mom has ever loved," so it's no wonder fans are pulling for him to win her heart for good.

Fans are absolutely enamored with adult Zion, played by Nathan Mitchell. You might recognize Nathan from his appearances on CW classics such as iZombie, Supernatural, and Arrow, as well as more recently, Amazon superhero show The Boys!

So, does Georgia end up with Zion on the show?

Here's where things hit a bit of a snag: Zion arriving back in the Millers' lives shakes up Georgia's feelings, but will it be enough? Zion's occupation is photography and it sounds like he's gotten used to not lingering in place, but Georgia's thrown down roots in town. Zion and Georgia share a few steamy moments, but it looks like she makes a different choice.

By the end of Season 1, Georgia is engaged to Mayor Paul Randolph, played by none other than Scott Porter (Hart of Dixie fans, John Tucker is back!!). Georgia had previously secured a job working for his re-election campaign. With Paul as the town's most eligible bachelor, it's no wonder Georgia sets her sights on this well-spoken politician.

Fans don't think we've seen the last of Zion, who before leaving town, admits that he wants to be back in the their lives. With Georgia currently engaged, that could make Season 2 very messy, but whatever happens, we're here for it! And clearly, the fans are here for it too, having taken to Twitter to discuss how much they love Zion.

If anyone has watched #ginnyandgeorgia .. i want me a Zion Miller.. creative, free spirited, traveler, a writer, deep thinker, a bit mysterious, cool as a fan, knows who tf he is... let me get to manifesting 🥰😍😘 — Aimee Ferguson (@aiMEe_7) February 27, 2021 Source: Twitter