Taylor Swift Called out Netflix for Sexist ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Joke

As young Ginny is being grilled by her mother about her dating life, Ginny responds, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Loyal Taylor Swift fans rallied for the singer on social media, criticizing the joke as sexist and played out. After hype from fans, Taylor herself took to social media to call out the show’s writers for the line. She also called out Netflix as a whole, as the platform is home to her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana.