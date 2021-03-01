Was the Netflix Hit Drama 'Ginny & Georgia' Ripped From the Pages?

The series begins after single mom Georgia ( Brianne Howey ) moves to New England with her kids, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), to keep hiding the many skeletons in her closet.

Whether you've noticed it trending on the Netflix Top 10 list, you've seen the online comparisons to Gilmore Girls, or you're one of the people who quickly watched all 10 episodes within the first few days of its release, there's no denying that Ginny & Georgia is getting a lot of buzz.

Since there is so much more than meets the eye with Ginny & Georgia, some viewers have wondered if it was based on a book, or if there was any exciting inspiration for the plot.

If you thought that the series was simply a heartwarming mother-daughter tale set in a picturesque small town, then you'd be very wrong.

As Georgia's past continues to haunt her, her teenage daughter explores life in a new school, as she makes new friends and begins dating.

Viewers will have to wait and see if Ginny & Georgia gets renewed to find out what went down.

That means, unfortunately, there is no way to find out what's going to happen after that big Season 1 cliffhanger.

Like Gilmore Girls, the show is not based on a book, nor is it based on a true story or one direct experience.

Those who have already watched all 10 episodes of the soapy drama (or who are quickly making their way through the series) may be looking to get their Ginny & Georgia fix through another medium.

Is 'Ginny & Georgia' renewed for Season 2?

The show has yet to officially be renewed for Season 2, but the makers of the show (and some of the cast members) are fully ready to continue the story. Creator Sarah Lampert and Showrunner/Executive Producer Debra J. Fisher spoke with OprahMag.com about the drama's potential continuation. "Season 1 really did feel like a Season 1," Sarah said. "We just started uncovering some of the layers for all characters, across the board, that we want to dive into. Deb and I are hoping we get the chance."

Debra confirmed that the suspenseful Season 1 ending was meant to get viewers excited for another set of episodes. "We always knew we wanted to build to that cliffhanger," Debra added. "Everything else in the middle was a fun discovery." Though the show remained steady on Netflix's Top 10 list within the first few days of its release, Ginny & Georgia hasn't been without its fair share of controversy.

Many viewers criticized a scene between Ginny and her boyfriend, Hunter (Mason Temple), in which they discuss stereotypes. On the show, Hunter refers to the interaction as the "Oppression Olympics," a term that trended on Twitter soon after the show debuted on Netflix. Fans also called out a comment made by Ginny about Taylor Swift, which shamed the singer's dating history. When Georgia asks about Ginny's feelings toward Marcus (Felix Mallard), the teenager had a scathing retort.

