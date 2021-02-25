Ginny Ends up With [SPOILER] in ‘Ginny & Georgia,' and It Is Shocking

Ginny Ends up With [SPOILER] in ‘Ginny & Georgia,' and It Is ShockingBy Jamie Lerner
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Ginny & Georgia.
There’s nothing like a mother-daughter plot with a murderous twist to really captivate us. Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), move to a new northeastern town as we see their relationship unfold in Ginny & Georgia. However, that’s not the only relationship that’s unfolding.
Ginny is a 15-year-old girl who’s just figuring out how to grow up amidst a potentially dangerous, but overbearingly loving mother. Of course, this means that there will be a love interest for Ginny, and in this case a love triangle. Her two love interests, Marcus (Felix Mallard) and Hunter (Mason Temple) vie for Ginny’s adoration throughout the first season of Ginny & Georgia, but who does Ginny end up with?
How does Ginny’s love triangle unfold?
Ginny first meets Marcus, her neighbor and best friend, who is also Max’s (Sara Waisglass) twin brother. The two hit it off instantly so it’s easy to predict that a teen romance plotline will come into play. However, in Ginny’s AP English class, she is wooed by Hunter, who wastes no time in asking her out. But at the end of the first episode of Ginny & Georgia, it’s Marcus who is sneaking into Ginny’s bedroom.
Marcus and Ginny clearly have sexual chemistry, but with Hunter actively pursuing Ginny, Marcus doesn’t really try to form an actual relationship with Ginny. Dating is hard, and dating in high school is even harder, so we can’t blame him. Hunter tries to woo Ginny with a kind of cringeworthy but also kind of cute performance at Battle of the Bands, and the two teens end up dating for a few episodes.
If it were only that easy, Ginny and Hunter could ride off into the sunset, but of course, it’s much more complicated. Ginny and Hunter get into an argument about their seemingly racist AP English teacher, and Ginny angrily calls it quits, although Hunter still wants to earn Ginny’s love.
So, who does Ginny end up with at the end of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 1?
To put it simply, Ginny ends up with no one in Ginny & Georgia, which is the best kind of love triangle plot twist. After her argument with Hunter, Ginny turns the tables on Marcus and sneaks into his room. At this point, Ginny and Marcus have a secret sexual relationship, and Ginny’s friend, Max, discovers a NSFW photo that Ginny sent to Marcus.
All of Ginny’s friends find out the dirty details of her and Marcus’s relationship, and Hunter punches Marcus in the face! (Go, Hunter!) But when it really comes down to it, none of this love triangle stuff is as important to Ginny as the secret she finds out about her mother, Georgia.
Ginny ends up with no one in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ because she skips town.
Ginny learns that her mother has murdered not one, but two people, all to protect Ginny. Like many mother-daughter shows, one of the big throughlines is how much of Georgia is in Ginny, and if she is ultimately doomed to become her mother — also a question many of us ask ourselves as we’re growing up. The end of the first season suggests that maybe she is.
When Ginny learns about the disturbing lengths Georgia has gone through to keep and protect her children, Ginny steals Marcus’s motorbike and runs off with her little brother. In essence, Ginny is following in her mother’s footsteps, holding onto a similar protect and deflect strategy. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see what happens next in a potential Ginny & Georgia Season 2.
