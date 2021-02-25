Ginny Ends up With [SPOILER] in ‘Ginny & Georgia,' and It Is Shocking

There’s nothing like a mother-daughter plot with a murderous twist to really captivate us. Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey) , move to a new northeastern town as we see their relationship unfold in Ginny & Georgia . However, that’s not the only relationship that’s unfolding.

Ginny is a 15-year-old girl who’s just figuring out how to grow up amidst a potentially dangerous, but overbearingly loving mother. Of course, this means that there will be a love interest for Ginny, and in this case a love triangle. Her two love interests, Marcus (Felix Mallard) and Hunter (Mason Temple) vie for Ginny’s adoration throughout the first season of Ginny & Georgia, but who does Ginny end up with?

How does Ginny’s love triangle unfold?

Ginny first meets Marcus, her neighbor and best friend, who is also Max’s (Sara Waisglass) twin brother. The two hit it off instantly so it’s easy to predict that a teen romance plotline will come into play. However, in Ginny’s AP English class, she is wooed by Hunter, who wastes no time in asking her out. But at the end of the first episode of Ginny & Georgia, it’s Marcus who is sneaking into Ginny’s bedroom.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Marcus and Ginny clearly have sexual chemistry, but with Hunter actively pursuing Ginny, Marcus doesn’t really try to form an actual relationship with Ginny. Dating is hard, and dating in high school is even harder, so we can’t blame him. Hunter tries to woo Ginny with a kind of cringeworthy but also kind of cute performance at Battle of the Bands, and the two teens end up dating for a few episodes.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement