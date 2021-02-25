Felix Mallard's 'Ginny & Georgia' Character Might Be Gen Z's Jess Mariano

When Gilmore Girls wrapped in 2007 after a successful seven-season run, one of the enduring debates was whether you were Team Jess, Team Dean, Team Logan, or Team Independent Rory. Since 2016's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life failed to give further clarity about this discussion, it continues to live on. For those who wanted Rory Gilmore to end up with broody Jess Mariano, there's a Gen Z version of the character on Netflix's newest mother-daughter dramedy hit Ginny & Georgia.

The show begins after young mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) brings her two kids, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), to live in New England after several years of moving around. Aussie actor Felix Mallard plays Marcus on the show, the Millers' neighbor in their picturesque Massachusetts town. The commitment-phobe bad boy becomes Ginny's confidante, and perhaps even her love interest.



Though the series is a recent Netflix addition, Felix is already getting a lot of attention online. Read on for the latest in his dating life, and to find out where else you've seen him before (hint: he's not new to the streaming service).

Felix Mallard previously starred on the Netflix series, 'Locke and Key.' Before the actor took on the heartthrob role in Ginny & Georgia, he had a five-year arc on the popular Australian soap opera series Neighbours. His character was Ben Kirk, the son of longtime characters Libby Kennedy (Kym Valentine) and Dan Kirk (Dan Paris). Felix took the role over from Blake O'Leary (who played Ben in his child years). After his departure from the soap opera, the Melbourne native transitioned to American content. His breakout U.S. role was as rockstar Cooper James on the CBS comedy Happy Together. The series centered around Cooper's decision to live with a low-key couple after becoming an overnight music sensation. Happy Together also starred Amber Stevens West (from Greek and The Carmichael Show) and New Girl alum Damon Wayans Jr. Felix's character on the CBS comedy was based off of Harry Styles, who moved in with producer Ben Winston in the height of One Direction's fame. Harry and James Corden even reportedly called Felix to convince him to take the role. The show was canceled after one season, but it can be streamed on Prime Video. Those who absorb any and all Netflix original offerings likely recognize Felix from Locke & Key. The actor played Lucas Caravaggio, Rendall's friend and Ellie's love interest, in flashback scenes of the horror drama. Locke & Key has been renewed for two more seasons, but only one has debuted on Netflix thus far. Felix's other credits include a role in the teen romance film All the Bright Places, which also featured Elle Fanning and Justice Smith. Most recently, he has had a recurring role on the second season of the NBC musical comedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Felix Mallard on 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'