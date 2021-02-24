'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Postponed Her Wedding Due to the Pandemic

'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Postponed Her Wedding Due to the PandemicBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 24 2021, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
After you've watched Netflix's latest smash hits Bridgerton and Firefly Lane, there's a new binge-worthy drama to get excited for: Ginny & Georgia.
The series centers around titular characters/mother-daughter duo Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) once they settle down in New England following years of personal turmoil.
The show has been hailed by some as the next Gilmore Girls, but viewers definitely aren't in picturesque Stars Hollow anymore (meaning: there are much bigger issues than danceathons and town fair debacles).
Plus, unlike Lorelai and Rori, who were a package deal, Georgia also has a son named Austin (Diesel La Torraca).
While Georgia has been through her fair share of relationship drama, as the series opens following the death of her husband, actress Brianne Howey has quite a different dating life.
Keep reading to find out where you've seen the actress before, and to find out who her long-term partner is.
What else has 'Ginny & Georgia' actress Brianne Howey starred in?
The 31-year-old actress is getting her breakout starring role in the Netflix coming-of-age drama, but she's not new to the acting scene by any means. Though she wanted to be a flight attendant growing up, Brianne developed her love for acting after joining an improv group at her all-girls Catholic high school.
The Pasadena native sharpened her acting chops as a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, and she graduated from the prestigious program in 2010.
Shortly after her graduation, Brianne booked a small role in the 90210 reboot. She went on to have roles in notable shows like The Middle, Revenge, Baby Daddy, Criminal Minds, Twisted, and Scream Queens.
In 2014, Brianne played Candy in the highly anticipated sequel to Horrible Bosses.
Viewers may also recognize the actress from her main role in Fox TV adaptation of The Exorcist, or from I Live with Models, and I'm Dying Up Here.
In 2019, she appeared in six episodes of the Hulu series Dollface as Alison B. She also played Regan in four episodes of the first season of Batwoman, and Shauna Babcock in the Fox thriller The Passage.
Is Brianne Howey dating anyone?
While her on-screen character's romantic life is a bit of a mess at the beginning of Ginny & Georgia, Brianne seems to have it all figured out in her own personal life.
The actress has been in a relationship with lawyer Matt Ziering for years, and the two have lived together since at least November of 2014 (which was the first time she publicly mentioned him in an interview).
The couple first met at a bar in the L.A. area, where Matt was actually celebrating after taking the California bar exam. When they saw each other again at the same place the next night, they connected.
Matt and Brianne got engaged after years of dating, and they were initially scheduled to swap vows in October of 2020. However, like many engaged couples, the two had to put their nuptials on hold because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, Brianne and Matt adopted a dog named Bodie together, and they're intending on getting married at some point in 2021. But, there's every chance that those plans could change again due to the pandemic.
Ginny & Georgia is available to stream on Netflix now.