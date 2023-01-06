Wait, Did (SPOILER) Actually Kill Tom in 'Ginny and Georgia'? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Ginny and Georgia Season 2 on Netflix.
What's a season finale without a wedding and an arrest? Ginny and Georgia Season 2 certainly ended with more of a bang than a whimper, what with Georgia (Brianne Howey) being arrested for the murder of Cynthia's (Sabrina Grdevich) husband, Tom.
So, did Georgia actually kill Tom? Was Georgia set up by somebody else who wanted Tom gone? What actually happened to Tom in Ginny and Georgia? All we know is, things aren't looking good for Georgia! Keep reading for the scoop on the wild Ginny and Georgia Season 2 ending.
What happened to Tom in 'Ginny and Georgia'? (SPOILERS)
Let's put it this way — Tom's fate is far more complex than a simple act of murder. During the course of the show, Georgia bonds with Tom's wife Cynthia, who struggles with the guilt she feels wanting to move on with her life given that Tom is terminally ill. Amidst her guilt, Cynthia begins having an affair, and spends her evenings drinking alone.
So why on earth did Georgia kill her friend's husband? To add another layer of tragedy to the whole situation, it turns out Georgia only suffocated Tom with a pillow to end his misery and Cynthia's once and for all.
However, Georgia's fatal error was failing to realize that there was a witness to her act of mercy — her son, Austin (Diesel La Torraca). Austin swore himself to secrecy to protect his mother. So, how did the police discover what happened to Tom?
Who told the cops about what happened to Tom?
That's the mystery that remains unsolved. Although it appeared as if Austin planned to keep his mother's secret to himself (he was also best friends with Tom's son Zach too, after all) he could've accidentally let details about Tom's fate slip to the wrong person, resulting in his mother's arrest.
Another popular theory amongst Ginny and Georgia fans is the idea that Cynthia set Georgia up to take the fall for her husband's death. After all, Cynthia had everything to gain from Tom finally passing away and nothing to lose.
Did she emotionally manipulate Georgia into her mercy murder? That way, she could move on with her life guilt-free?
Will we find out in 'Ginny and Georgia' Season 3?
As of Jan. 6th, 2023, Netflix has yet to renew Ginny and Georgia for a third season. However, given that Ginny and Georgia Season 2 ended on that HUGE cliffhanger, we'd be remiss if Netflix didn't renew the show for at least one more season.
Will Georgia be able to defend her actions in a court of law? Will we find out who ratted Georgia out to the police? Hopefully we'll have the answers in Ginny and Georgia Season 3!
In the interim, you can stream Ginny and Georgia Season 2, now on Netflix.