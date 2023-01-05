Ginny Dropped the "Mary" Bomb — but Who Is Mary in 'Ginny & Georgia'?

P.I. Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.) discovers that Georgia’s real name was Mary Atkins. After going to prison for her involvement with a biker gang as Mary, Georgia decides to relocate and change her name. She takes on her new identity as the strong woman we see now, but she doesn’t want Paul to know about her haunted past. When Ginny brings this up in front of Paul, it’s clear that Georgia needs to air her skeletons with Ginny before she can marry Paul.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.