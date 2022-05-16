Here's What Happens to Jenny and That Specific Lie in Season 6 of 'Workin' Moms'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 5 and 6 of Workin' Moms.

From Motherland to Good Girls and Single Parents, there's no shortage of TV shows exploring the challenges innate to parenthood with a dark sense of humor.

Workin' Moms, Catherine Reitman's critically acclaimed sitcom on CBC Television and Netflix, takes a closer look at the difficulties Kate Foster (Reitman), Val Szalinsky (Sarah McVie), Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim), and Anne Carlson (Dani Kind) have to face.