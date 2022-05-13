The Season 6 Finale of 'Workin' Moms' Started With a Fantasy and Ended With a Nightmare

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of Workin' Moms on Netflix.

Kate (Catherine Reitman) opens up the Season 6 finale of Workin' Moms, fully entrenched in a vibrant fantasy of her own making. She's the perfect housewife. Her kids adore her, her husband can't keep his hands off of her, and life just seems peachy.

But then she sticks her head in the oven.