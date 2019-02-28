'Workin' Moms' Star Catherine Reitman Is Ecstatic to Be Back in Canada

If you're looking for a lighthearted show to watch after you've binged through all the scary true crime docs out on TV these days, we've got something for your Netflix queue. It's called Workin' Moms and it comes straight from Canada.

You don't have to be a mom or even want kids to enjoy the show, but you might find it's like looking in a mirror if you do. Catherine Reitman's television creation is just now hitting the American public, though it's been around in Canada since 2017 and is currently on its third season there.

The series tells the stories of four mothers who are struggling to balance their careers, relationships, babies, and demanding partners all at the same time. "Reitman and her entire writers room are parents and the result are stories that are 100 percent relatable," reads a TV Junkies review of the show.

"In fact, as a working mom myself, I'd even go so far as to say I haven't found myself relating to a show this much, ever. Watching the first four episodes it seemed that if I hadn't directly experienced the situations on screen, then I certainly had friends who had. Parenting is hard work and it isn't always perfect, so it's nice to see others have been through similar experiences."

Since it's becoming such a hit among American audiences, viewers have a lot of questions about the new Netflix show. Below, we try to answer some questions regarding where Workin' Moms is filmed and where it's meant to take place.

So, where does Workin' Moms take place? The originally-CBC TV show takes place in Toronto and the 13 episodes follow Catherine and her three mom friends as they navigate maternity in The 6 (does anyone other than Drake call it that?). Watch them do typical mom stuff while being hilarious in Ontario's provincial capital.

Where is Workin' Moms filmed? Canadians might recognize from the many notable locations and street signs, that Workin' Moms is filmed exactly where you'd expect it to be: in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. No fancy green screens or on-screen fake-outs on this Canadian show (unlike The L Word, another Canadian fave) — when they're not shooting out in the streets, Workin' Mom films on a set at CBC's Toronto production facilities.

And writer-creator-actress Catherine Reitman wouldn't have it any other way. Initially she sold the series to FX, but when they passed, she took her TV show back to Canada, where her roots are. "Coming to Canada has been incredibly liberating, both creatively and production-wise for [my husband and co-producer/co-star] Philip and I," she said in an interview with Fashion Magazine.

