After That Season 5 Cliffhanger, 'Workin' Moms' Fans Are Clamoring for Season 6

As creator and lead actress Catherine Reitman announced on Instagram on June 2, 2021, Season 6 of Workin' Moms is already underway. As another Instagram post by the official account of the show seems to suggest, the next batch of episodes will premiere on CBC in the winter of 2021.

Season 5 of Workin' Moms kicked off on CBC in February 2021. It arrived on Netflix a few months later. Season 6 will likely become available on the streaming platform sometime after the CBC premiere.