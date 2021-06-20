Logo
Catherine Reitman on 'Workin' Moms'
After That Season 5 Cliffhanger, 'Workin' Moms' Fans Are Clamoring for Season 6

Jun. 20 2021

Season 5 of Workin' Moms arrived on Netflix on June 15, 2021, and some fans have already binged their way through the 10 new episodes. The comedy-drama became a big hit among viewers thanks to its brilliantly written characters, well-rounded storylines, and exceptional topic choice. The show takes a new look at the complications mothers have to face at the workplace and home. So, when will Season 6 of Workin' Moms come out?

Season 6 of 'Workin' Moms' is already in the works.

As creator and lead actress Catherine Reitman announced on Instagram on June 2, 2021, Season 6 of Workin' Moms is already underway. As another Instagram post by the official account of the show seems to suggest, the next batch of episodes will premiere on CBC in the winter of 2021.

Season 5 of Workin' Moms kicked off on CBC in February 2021. It arrived on Netflix a few months later. Season 6 will likely become available on the streaming platform sometime after the CBC premiere.

Philip Sternberg and Catherine Reitman
Season 5 of 'Workin' Moms' ended with a sizable cliffhanger.

The Season 5 finale of Workin' Moms captured the latest complications Anne Carlson (Dani Kind) had to face while trying to publish a book on parenting. What's more, the episode featured a slight disagreement between Kate Foster (Catherine Reitman) and her mentor, Sloane Mitchell (Enuka Okuma), while also hinting that bad things were coming Kate's and Nathan's (Philip Sternberg) way.

Season 5 of Workin' Moms struck a chord with many fans, some of whom have taken it to Twitter to express just how much they appreciate the show.

"Workin' Moms Season 5! Yes, let's do this. A deeply underrated show from all angles," tweeted @AislinnDeAth.

"Workin' Moms has got to be my favorite show ever. I just watched all of Season 5 in one sitting and now I am sad because it's over (for now)," tweeted @JusticeWeeks1.

Dani Kind
"Why in the world did I finish Workin' Moms Season 5 in two days ... now I have to wait for a whole new season after those absolute bombshells were dropped in the finale," tweeted @itsbriiittany.

So, what about the plot? What will Season 6 of 'Workin' Moms' revolve around?

Catherine, the creator and star of Workin' Moms, and Philip Sternberg, her real-life husband and co-star, have yet to disclose further details about what the next batch of episodes might bring. Judging by the overall structure of the show, however, it's more likely than not that Season 6 of Workin' Moms will once again present some potentially life-changing challenges for the main characters.

Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, and Juno Rinaldi
Which cast members will reprise their roles, come Season 6 of 'Workin' Moms'?

Catherine and Philip will likely continue playing a major role in the creation of the show. And, as Catherine's Instagram post suggests, stars like Sarah McVie, Sadie Munroe, Enuka Okuma, and Nikki Duval will all appear on Season 6 of Workin' Moms as well.

Season 5 of Workin' Moms is available on Netflix now.

