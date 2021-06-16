Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 Will Turn Things up on the Dating Front

Prepare to turn up the heat. Ever since Netflix’s hit show Too Hot to Handle hit the platform, reality television viewers have been hooked. Not only does this show allow viewers to dive into the dating lives of attractive singles, but fans also get to see budding relationships play out with an important yet tempting twist. In other words, it’s reality television gold.

And the answer is sooner than you may think. Read on to get the 4-1-1 on when Too Hot to Handle Season 2 comes out.

After a drama-filled first season, viewers have been waiting with bated breath for Season 2 to be announced. Now that the show was greenlit for another season, fans want to know when they’ll be able to start streaming it.

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 2 will be available to stream in late June 2021.

Mark your calendars, Too Hot to Handle fans! After the Season 1 reunion episode hit the platform on May 8, 2020, fans knew that this show was deserving of another season. After all, reality dating shows have become a guilty pleasure for many TV junkies.

And thanks to Netflix listening to its fans, the platform is ready to deliver. But, you won't be able to stream the show all at once. Similar to the construct of Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle will be split up into two parts. TV Insider reports that Season 2 will have four episodes appearing on June 23, 2021, while the remaining episodes will hit the platform on June 30, 2021.

It may not be what viewers want to hear, but the anticipation is enough to get viewers prepared for all the drama. If you’re worried about the plot of the show changing, there’s no need to fret. The show will follow a cast who believes they are embarking on a memorable vacation with singles. However, in order to win prize money, they have to remain celibate on the trip.

