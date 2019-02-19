'Workin' Moms' Is a Fresh New Netflix Series That Portrays Motherhood With Brutal Honesty

In anticipation of the show's release — and to give you a little background before you binge-watch the whole thing — here's everything you need to know about the series, which follows four moms who have to return to the workplace after their maternity leave.

First, what is the show about? Workin' Moms, which originally aired on Canadians' CBC network, tells the stories of four mothers who are keen on having it all. They are trying to juggle careers, relationships, insatiable babies and post-partum depression — all at the same time. And the main character in their friend group is Kate, who struggles to find a balance between what's right for her professionally and what's right for her new family.

But for a show that centers on portraying matriarchs in a realistic lens, it's viewers extend way past mothers. As Yummy Mummy Club puts it, "it's not only moms who are fans of the show, but dads and even those without kids are tuning in. What makes Workin' Moms so appealing is the realness." The review continues, "The unapologetic look into the lives of working mothers and how having a family changes everything from your body, to your marriage, to your career path and your friendships — these are the stories we are hungry for."

Meet the cast of Workin' Moms

Kate Foster (Catherine Reitman)

Canadian-American Catherine Reitman is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of the series. She's also the daughter of none other than Ivan Reitman, who directed Ghostbusters, Stripes, Twins and Kindergarten Cop. American viewers might recognize her as Black-ish's Lucy, Dre's agency coworker. Before embarking on Workin' Moms, Catherine appeared in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Knocked Up, and How I Met Your Mother. Anne Carlson (Dani Kind)

Toronto-based Dani Kind brings the no-nonsense psychiatrist (who's known to prescribe herself a pill or two) to life on this series. Dani's no stranger to television, and has previously appeared in Wynonna Earp, In Contempt, and Good Witch, before taking on the role of this ruthless mother-of-two.

Frankie Coyne (Juno Rinaldi)

Frankie is a big-hearted real estate agent who seemingly lacks a filter. She and her wife Giselle struggle to maintain their cozy life while making room for baby Rhoda. Frankie is played by Juno Rinaldi, who's also acted in Degrassi: The Next Generation, an all-time Canadian TV fave.

Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim)

Jenny Matthews has enjoyed bonding with her baby Zoe over the course of her eight-month maternity leave (Canada, give us some of your incredible benefits, please!), but isn't ready to go back to work. Much less since she promised her screenwriter husband she'd carry the financial burden so he could follow his dream. Jenny is played by actor-model Jessalyn Wanlim, who viewers might recognize as Evie Cho from Orphan Black, or Patty Hong from Scoundrels.

Will there be a Season 2? Good news for viewers who devoured all of Workin' Moms on Netflix — there should be more where that came from, pronto. The show originally aired in Canada in 2017, and over there, it's already on Season 3. Fans can expect Season 2 to delve further into the moms' interpersonal and romantic relationships. Without giving too much away... Kate, we're looking at you.

