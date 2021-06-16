Here's a Quick Season 4 'Workin' Moms' Recap Before You Binge Season 5

Anne has a troubled 13-year-old daughter named Alice, and she struggles to be the parent her teen wants. She ends up pivoting the subject of her book on raising teens, but later discovers Alice is being mercilessly slut-shamed at school, and so this makes her think they all need a fresh start. Anne's husband Lionel gets a new job in Calgary, so now it's possible that their family will be moving, anyway. We end with Anne telling Kate that she's moving, which is pretty heartbreaking for all of us.