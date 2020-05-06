Here's What You Need to Know About Juniper on 'Workin' Moms'

Ever since the series premiered on the streaming platform in 2019, fans have applauded this sitcom and the way it relentlessly addresses the often unseen struggles of parenthood.

And in Season 3, we got to learn more about Frankie's young fling Juniper — who polarized fans from the moment she was introduced. "Juniper is the worst!" one viewer writes on reddit , adding, "I cringe every time she is on screen from her sheer stupidity." Meanwhile, others "actually really like her. She seems good-natured and willing to help."

So, who is Juniper on Workin' Moms ? Keep reading for everything you need to know about her character, and the actress who plays her.

But things have cooled off leading up to Season 4, and these days Frankie, Giselle, Bianca, Juniper and Roda are one big, happy queer family.

Frankie and now-pregnant Bianca are becoming a little more than friends — which almost didn't fly with Frankie's ex, Giselle, who wasn't into their daughter being raised in an ultra-religious household.

Meanwhile, Frankie finds love in a bout of postpartum while living with her brother, and meets Tennille Read's Bianca who become close friends. Frankie eventually helps Bianca get pregnant, and while she isn't able to use her own eggs, Frankie enlists her old fling Juniper, who also needs financial help for her education, to donate an egg.

Eventually Juniper's immaturity starts to weigh on Frankie, and moves her to realize that she might need a more stable relationship in her life.

We first met Juniper in Season 2, when realtor Frankie Coyne was juggling this young lover with Dorothy, her older dominatrix. But Juniper's relationship with Frankie flourishes and develops into a friendship over the course of Season 3.

Who is Aviva Mongillo? Follow the actress-singer on Instagram!

22-year-old Aviva is a Canadian actress and singer who is also known by the stage name CARYS. She got her start on Canada's Family Channel, where she played Alya Kendrick in the TV series Backstage. As a musician and composer, she also performed the song "Everywhere is you" on two episodes of the show.

In 2019, after releasing three successful singles, Aviva portrayed Carrie Dawson in the TV movie Glass Houses. She continues to give life to Juniper on the fourth season of Workin' Moms, and is set to play Emma in a short film called Retrograde, which is set to premiere in Canada later this year.

To learn more about Aviva, follow her on Instagram @carysofficial, where she shares an inside look into her music (including unreleased songs!), travel adventures, throwbacks, adorable pets, and upcoming projects.