Wait, Is Anne Leaving 'Workin' Moms'? — Here's What's Going On

Dani Kind's Anne Carlson has been a mainstay on the Canadian sitcom Workin' Moms since day one. But after watching all of Season 4 of the comedy on Netflix, fans are starting to get preoccupied the fan favorite will be leaving the series.

So, is Anne leaving Workin' Moms ? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Dani Kind's plans, what's happening with her character, and other tidbits you can expect from the future of Workin' Moms.

Is Anne Carlson leaving 'Workin' Moms'?

One of the biggest shocks of Season 4 of Workin' Moms, other than the fact that it only has eight episodes, compared to the usual 13, was Anne's big reveal that she would be moving to Calgary.

Throughout Season 4, we've seen a lot of growth in Anne's character. Viewers will recall that she realizes her 13-year-old daughter Alice is a pathological liar and signs her up for as many classes as possible in order to try and curb her lying impulses through fatigue.

At the same time, Anne is writing a book about parenting, focusing on the punitive aspects of her role as a mom. But by the end of the season, she shifts both her approach and the angle of her book. Realizing that Alice was being bullied at school, she helps her daughter confront her bully.

Source: Netflix

Then, Anne changes her book to be about how best to let teenagers navigate their own lives — or, "run her own train," as Anne puts it. While these are all positive changes of growth for the Carlson family, the biggest twist comes at the end of the season when Anne's husband, Lionel, reveals that he got a job — thus putting an end to his stay-at-home habits.