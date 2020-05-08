Wait, Is Anne Leaving 'Workin' Moms'? — Here's What's Going On

Wait, Is Anne Leaving 'Workin' Moms'? — Here's What's Going OnBy Pippa Raga
Updated
Dani Kind's Anne Carlson has been a mainstay on the Canadian sitcom Workin' Moms since day one. But after watching all of Season 4 of the comedy on Netflix, fans are starting to get preoccupied the fan favorite will be leaving the series.
"If Anne isn't on Season 5 of Workin' Moms, ima be pissed," an earnest viewer wrote on Twitter.
So, is Anne leaving Workin' Moms? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Dani Kind's plans, what's happening with her character, and other tidbits you can expect from the future of Workin' Moms.
Is Anne Carlson leaving 'Workin' Moms'?
One of the biggest shocks of Season 4 of Workin' Moms, other than the fact that it only has eight episodes, compared to the usual 13, was Anne's big reveal that she would be moving to Calgary.
Throughout Season 4, we've seen a lot of growth in Anne's character. Viewers will recall that she realizes her 13-year-old daughter Alice is a pathological liar and signs her up for as many classes as possible in order to try and curb her lying impulses through fatigue.
At the same time, Anne is writing a book about parenting, focusing on the punitive aspects of her role as a mom. But by the end of the season, she shifts both her approach and the angle of her book. Realizing that Alice was being bullied at school, she helps her daughter confront her bully.
Then, Anne changes her book to be about how best to let teenagers navigate their own lives — or, "run her own train," as Anne puts it.
While these are all positive changes of growth for the Carlson family, the biggest twist comes at the end of the season when Anne's husband, Lionel, reveals that he got a job — thus putting an end to his stay-at-home habits.
But it turns out that the job is going to mean a move to Calgary for the whole family. It's a heartbreaking end to the season, and Anne and Kate's farewell had viewers in tears.
So is Dani Kind leaving 'Workin' Moms'?
The Canadian series has been renewed for a fifth season, which is making many viewers curious what will be in store for Dani Kind's character, Anne.
As of May 8, actress Dani Kind hasn't said anything about not returning to the show, and there seems to be no indication that the series will move forward without her. We sure hope that she returns to the series, because fans are set on dropping the show if it does in fact return without her character.
"WHAT?! OH HELL NO ANNE CANT BE MOVING! I refuse this news too!" one person tweeted. "Anne Carlson, I too refuse your news!! Request DENIED," added another. "I'm sad as hell Anne is moving," chimed in a third.
Another viewer put it as succinctly as possible, hoping that showrunners would hear their plea: "Okay if this means Anne is gone, you know we're not watching anymore, right?"
Here's hoping for Anne and the Carlson family's return! Stream Workin' Moms on Netflix today.