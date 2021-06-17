Netflix's 'Fatherhood' Is Based on the True Story of Matthew and Maddy Logelin

Matthew and Elizabeth "Liz" Logelin met when they were in high school. They had a long-distance relationship throughout college. They were finally able to move in together while Liz finished her master's studies.

Not long after, in 2005, they were married. And two years after that, the couple discovered they were expecting their daughter, who they would later name Madeline "Maddy" Logelin. Maddy was born in March 2008, but the day after her birth, Liz suffered a pulmonary embolism and died.