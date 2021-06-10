'Skater Girl' Feels Like It Could Be Based on a Real Pro Female Skateboarder

Not only did Manjari and her crew cast Indian kids, who were then taught to skate, for the movie, but she also made sure filming for Skater Girl was done in India. Or, to be more exact, in an Indian village called Khempur. Production also built the first skate park in the town, which reportedly became the largest one in India.

Like the nonprofit that helped inspire the movie, hopefully Skater Girl will continue the work in inspiring young kids in India to seek out the sport as a passion of their own.

And even though Skater Girl is a complete work of fiction, there's no denying that there are plenty of elements which make it seem authentic enough to be based in reality.