HBO's 'Betty' Is Based on This Real Group of Female Skaters

Following the success of HBO 's edgy teen drama Euphoria, the premium cable channel's next addictive coming-of-age offering is Betty. The show follows a group of New York City high school girls who seek refuge from their family and friend drama through their skateboard group.

The show is based off the 2018 independent film Skate Kitchen (which is available to stream on Hulu), which was inspired by a real skate club of the same name.

What's the Skate Kitchen true story?

The real members of the Skate Kitchen collective told their story to Huck Magazine in 2018 ahead of the Skate Kitchen movie release. When Nina Moran began skateboarding at the age of 12, she sought a group to practice with. The boys from her middle school would all skate together, but they made fun of her pink board. She practiced alone, but they started paying attention to her again when she got good.

Despite her growing talent, the boys continued to tell Nina that she would never be as good as a man, and they told he she should quit. That's when she searched "girl skateboarders NYC" on YouTube, and that's where she discovered Rachelle Vinberg. Rachelle was also 12 at the time, and she posted her tricks on her own YouTube channel. Nina commented on one of Rachelle's videos about how much better Rachelle was than her.

Rachelle lived on Long Island at the time, so it took several years before she and Nina were able to meet face to face. But, the two were in frequent communication, and they decided that they wanted to get to know other female skaters. They bonded over feeling judged whenever they want to the predominantly all-male skate parks. Eventually, as they got older, they decided to help other girls feel welcome in skate parks.

Source: Instagram

They would offer girls the chance to use their boards when they visited skate parks, and they would try to not make them feel any sense of judgment, like they often did when they were growing up. Rachelle came up with the name Skate Kitchen because of how many times boys had commented on girls' skating videos that women belonged in the kitchen.