HBO's 'Betty': Kabrina "Moonbear" Adams Is More Than Just a Skater — What to Know!

While fans have seen films like Lords of Dogtown and Dragonslayer, it has been relatively quiet on the TV and film front when it came to showcasing female skaters. Well, until the 2018 film Skate Kitchen.

The indie movie (which also starred Jaden Smith) followed an all-female group of skateboarders in the New York City area. While attempting to navigate the ups and downs of life, friendship, and the sexist nature of skateboarding culture, the coming-of-age film certainly made a lasting impression on viewers.