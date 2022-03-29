Which Real-Life Cases Are Featured in Oxygen's New True Crime Series 'Final Moments'?

The show will be using at least some reenactments with actors playing the victim, suspects, and other people in the victims' lives, as a casting call for one episode was posted on Backstage in February 2022.

The series is the latest collaboration between Oxygen and Dick Wolf, whose Wolf Entertainment has also produced the Oxygen series Cold Justice, Criminal Confessions, and Murder for Hire. Oxygen, of course, is the sister network to NBC, which airs Wolf's Law & Order and One Chicago franchises.