Cara Buono Created a "Fictionalized" Version of Michelle Carter's Mother in 'The Girl From Plainville' (EXCLUSIVE)

However, unlike the original coverage of the high-profile trial, the Hulu series — which is based on the Esquire article by Jesse Barron — takes a closer look at the lives of both troubled teens leading up to Conrad's tragic death and how the media painted Michelle as the villain.

Ahead of the release of The Girl From Plainville, Distractify spoke exclusively with Cara Buono, who plays Michelle's mother, Gail Carter, about how the eight-episode series highlights the "gray areas" in this story and more.