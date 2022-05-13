As of right now, Workin' Moms hasn't been renewed or canceled. Unofficially, it's pretty clear that Season 7 is on its way. Many publications, including Decider, detailed why the comedy will likely be renewed. Oh, how we love investigative journalism.

The Directors Guild of Canada boasts a page literally titled "Workin' Moms - Season 7," which lists the names of the forthcoming season's picture editors, location managers, directors, production designers, postproduction supervisors, etc.