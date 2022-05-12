Meet Melora Hardin, the Actress Portraying Maggie's Mom on 'A Million Little Things'

Season 1 and 2 of A Million Little Things explore Maggie's complicated relationship with her mom, Patricia (Melora Hardin).

The sudden death of Maggie's younger brother, Chad, drives a wedge between Maggie and Patricia. Patricia tells the family Chad died during a car crash. Later, she decides to track down the young man who received her dead son's heart as a transplant. Maggie disapproves of the quest.

The mother-daughter duo always had their ups and downs. But they manage to make peace in Season 4.