Meet Melora Hardin, the Actress Portraying Maggie's Mom on 'A Million Little Things'By Leila Kozma
May. 12 2022, Published 9:16 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of A Million Little Things.
With the Season 4 finale of A Million Little Things just around the corner, several characters are now embarking on a journey to mend their relationships and finally achieve the goals on which they first set their sights a while ago. Take Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller), who attends an IVF appointment in Season 4, Episode 19. Who accompanies her to the appointment? Who plays Maggie's mom in A Million Little Things?
Who plays Maggie's mom on 'A Million Little Things'?
Maggie's mom, Patricia, is portrayed by Melora Hardin in A Million Little Things. The two have a heart-to-heart in Season 4, Episode 19, after Maggie's loyal boyfriend, Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez), comes down with a minor illness. Maggie needs someone to take her to the IVF appointment, and Patricia volunteers.
Although she is eager to project a confident image, Maggie musters the courage to share her concerns about motherhood with her mom. Patricia manages to calm her down, reminding her that there's no such thing as a perfect mother.
Season 4, Episode 19 marks a turning point in their at-times conflicted relationship. Patricia and Maggie find common ground once Maggie starts to share more details about her family planning journey. Later in the episode, Patricia even sends Maggie and Gary the outfit baby Maggie wore when she first arrived at the Bloom family home.
The mother-daughter moment impressed many fans.
"Watching A Million Little Things, it feels as though Melora Hardin is literally channeling Allison Miller's Maggie Bloom. I don't think I have seen a fictional mother-daughter combo that has so remarkably resembled each other ever than Hardin and Bloom. Perfect casting indeed," tweeted @Bushwackerbob1.
Melora Hardin has portrayed Patricia Bloom since Season 1 of 'A Million Little Things.'
Season 1 and 2 of A Million Little Things explore Maggie's complicated relationship with her mom, Patricia (Melora Hardin).
The sudden death of Maggie's younger brother, Chad, drives a wedge between Maggie and Patricia. Patricia tells the family Chad died during a car crash. Later, she decides to track down the young man who received her dead son's heart as a transplant. Maggie disapproves of the quest.
The mother-daughter duo always had their ups and downs. But they manage to make peace in Season 4.
Where have we seen Melora Hardin before?
Melora Hardin is perhaps best known for her role as Jan Levinson on The Office. But she's a very prolific film and television actress who has been in the game since the 1970s.
Melora also played Trudy Monk on Monk and she was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Tammy Cashman on Transparent.
She is married to British actor Gildart Jackson, and together they have two daughters.
Is Melora's TV daughter Maggie about to become a mom?
Catch new episodes of A Million Little Things every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC to find out.