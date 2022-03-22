Is Sophie Leaving ‘A Million Little Things’ Now That Her Band Is Going on Tour?By Stephanie Harper
Mar. 22 2022, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers of A Million Little Things Seasons 3 and 4.
The first three seasons of A Million Little Things introduced viewers to Sophie Dixon. She instantly became one of the likable members of the cast with her mature attitude and adult-like way of thinking.
The traumatic experience she had with her perverse music teacher was a huge storyline in Season 3, and in Season 4, everyone was shocked to learn that Sophie chose to defer from college for a year to go on tour with her band.
So, does this mean that Sophie is leaving the show for good?
Is Sophie leaving 'A Million Little Things'?
The March 16, 2022 episode of A Million Little Things revealed that family friend Eddie Saville who helped Sophie learn guitar was shocked to learn his prized student would be skipping out on her first year of college to go on tour with her band. At first, he wasn’t supportive of her choice whatsoever. He told her a few negative things to create some doubt in her plan and make her feel as though she wasn’t talented enough to make it on the road.
Eventually, he knew he was wrong for what he said and reached out to Sophie with an apology. Maggie was just as upset as Eddie by the news that Sophie would be leaving on tour with her band. She wanted to ensure that she and Sophie were on good terms before Sophie packed up and left. (As a reminder, Sophie got angry at Maggie after finding out that Maggie had reconciled with Gary.) There‘s no telling when, or if, Sophie will ever forgive Gary for taking revenge on her music instructor.
Though Maggie did her best to say goodbye to Sophie in the most heartfelt way possible, Sophie wasn't pleased. Season 4, Episode 12 ended with Sophie and her bandmates packing up their van to drive off into the night. However, as of now, there’s no indication that Sophie is being permanently written off the show.
It’s very possible that viewers will get a chance to see what Sophie's life is like on the road with her bandmates while they experience going on tour for the first time. It’s also possible that the tour could end up being an epic failure, with Sophie returning home sooner than she expected. An official announcement about Sophie's character leaving A Million Little Things hasn’t been released, so it’s safe to say she is still going to be involved in future episodes.
Lizzy Greene, the actress who plays Sophie, hasn't said she is leaving the show.
Lizzy Greene is the actress who plays Sophie on A Million Little Things. The good news is that she hasn’t released an official statement about parting ways with the show. According to her Instagram, everything is as normal as ever.
She is posting fashion inspo pics, gorgeous selfies, and even some promo videos of A Million Little Things for her 3.3 million followers to see.
New episodes of A Million Little Things premiere Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.