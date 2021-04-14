Sophie Is Actually Seeing [SPOILER] on 'A Million Little Things' and It's Bad News

The newest plot twist on A Million Little Things not only has us on the edge of our seats but also a little disturbed. We all knew Sophie had a secret, but to what extent was not clear until the most recent episode, “The Lost Sheep.” And from the looks of upcoming episodes, it’s only going to get more alarming.

While Sophie’s mom, Delilah , is away taking care of her own parent, Sophie has to deal with problems no teenager should ever have to deal with. Although Gary thought she was sneaking out to see her boyfriend, Jake, when they show up at Jake’s house, he explains that Sophie broke up with him weeks ago. So, who could Sophie be seeing on A Million Little Things?

From the looks of it, Sophie and Peter’s relationship will become even more inappropriate when he persuades her to wear a bathing suit for a photoshoot. Peter is a man in power in Sophie’s life who holds the key to one of her dreams, so he could very well be using that power dynamic as a form of abuse.

When Gary saw her texts on her computer with Jake, he assumed that Sophie went to Jake’s, only to discover that Sophie wasn’t there. When he called the actual phone number, Gary learned that her music teacher, Peter, was the man Sophie was going to see.

Not only is this relationship inappropriate because Peter is Sophie’s teacher , and that’s never a good idea, but he’s also much older than her — and married! Plus, Sophie, played by Lizzy Greene, is only about 17 years old, so this relationship could very well be illegal. Basically, Sophie never told her family she was no longer seeing Jake, and to keep Peter a secret, she even saved his phone number under Jake’s name.

Who is Peter in ‘A Million Little Things’? He’s played by actor Andrew Leeds.

As we know in A Million Little Things, Peter is Sophie’s music teacher. He had the power to tell Sophie she wasn’t good enough to get into the school but then offered her private lessons. Already, something fishy was happening. But if he seemed like a well-intentioned mentor, his true colors are finally being revealed as Sophie’s abuser, whether she sees the relationship this way or not.

Andrew Leeds, on the other hand, seems to be a standup guy! He’s part of the improv comedy group, The Groundlings, and has been acting since he was 8. Having done Broadway, TV, and movies, Andrew’s pretty much done it all. Most recently, we might recognize him from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as David and Get Shorty as Agent Ken Stevenson.

Luckily, Andrew seems very different from his character Peter on A Million Little Things, except for the fact that he definitely has musical talents. He recently played piano behind Felix Mallard on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and we couldn’t get enough. On Andrew’s Instagram, he posts mostly just about new and upcoming projects and seems wholly dedicated to his work. According to his IMDb, his next project is called BitterSweet, and we can’t wait to see what else Andrew has in store.