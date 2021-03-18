Maggie From 'A Million Little Things' Is Pregnant, but Who's the Dad?

Right now, it's not clear who the father of Maggie's unborn baby is. She had been sleeping with her roommate, Jamie. But we don't even know when she got pregnant. So, some might believe the baby could have been conceived when she was with her ex-boyfriend Gary.

However, it doesn't make a lot of sense that Maggie's baby could be Gary's. They broke up in Season 2 and a bunch of time has passed between the two seasons.