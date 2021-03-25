Viewers Are Not Happy With Dakota's Role on 'A Million Little Things'

Warning: SPOILERS for A Million Little Things are ahead. Since it first premiered in 2019, A Million Little Things has tugged at viewers' heartstrings, and it's delivered more twists and turns in each episode than most shows can during an entire season. The show initially centered on a group of friends in Boston who were grieving the loss of Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston). His unexpected death from suicide rocked them all, and they sought to understand what he was going through.

Later on in the show, new mysteries began to unravel when the other characters began dealing with issues in their own lives. For Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli), his sobriety has been continually tested. At the end of Season 2, he notably decided to leave a bar before having a drink. On his way home, he got into a serious accident. After sustaining serious injuries from it, Eddie is once again tempted to get back into old habits.

Source: ABC

In Season 3, he offers to give Dakota (Anna Akana) music help in exchange for a drug hookup. This development has the potential to completely derail Eddie's progress, and to change the course of his life for good. Many fans who are rooting for Eddie are upset with Dakota's shifting role as an enabler on the show.

Who plays Dakota on 'A Million Little Things'? Dakota made her debut on A Million Little Things in Season 2 in 2020, and she's been dividing fans ever since. The musically-inclined character is played by Anna Akana. The 31-year-old actress was born in California, and she's one of three children. Her family moved fairly frequently throughout her childhood due to her dad's role as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. Before she really got into acting, Anna did stand-up comedy. She was inspired to pursue comedy after her sister, Kristina, completed suicide in 2007. Months after her sister's death, Anna laughed for the first time at length thanks to one of Margaret Cho's Comedy Central specials. She began posting comedy videos on YouTube in 2011. Three years later, she formed a duo with Megan Rosati called Cat Benatar. Anna later produced and starred in the web series Youth & Consequences on YouTube Red. Her individual channel currently has more than 2.79 million subscribers, and she still regularly posts new content. Anna's first credited acting role was in a 2011 episode of the MTV series Awkward. She's also had smaller parts in shows like Shake It Up, The Fosters, Stitchers and Corporate. She's next set to appear as Raikou in the superhero drama Jupiter's Legacy. The Netflix show will also star Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Matt Lanter, and Ben Daniels. It is slated to be released on May 7, 2021. Outside of her web and small screen work, users might recognize Anna from her appearance in Katy Perry's music video for "Last Friday Night." Anna embarked on a singing career herself in 2019, and she's since released several singles and a debut album, "Casualty."