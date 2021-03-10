'Superman & Lois' Star Elizabeth Tulloch Has Her Own Family — Meet Her Husband and Baby!

Elizabeth and her husband first met while filming the drama Caroline and Jackie. However, the pair did not start dating until a couple of years later, in 2014, while co-starring in Grimm. The couple became husband and wife three years later in a small summer ceremony in Montana. In an interview with OregonLive after Grimm ended in 2017, David talked about his co-stars as well as his wife.

He told the show and listeners, "They're all my family, they're still my best friends. I married one of them, for God's sake."

He also joked around saying that Elizabeth was his second-favorite souvenir from the show. He shared, "I always say she's my second-favorite souvenir, other than Nick's Land Cruiser." (David bought the vehicle that his character Nick drove in the show.) David currently stars on ABC's hit drama A Million Little Things as the main character Eddie Saville.