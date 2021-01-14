Kyra Sedgwick Is Actually a Really Chill Mom in Real Life — Here's Proof

Call Your Mother is the feel-good new family sitcom that we're welcoming with open arms (also, there just isn't as much new TV these days, so we'll take what we can get). Call Your Mother, starring Kyra Sedgwick , is about a retired mom who goes to check on her grownup son in Los Angeles (where her daughter also lives), and ends up staying there. A mom who can't give her adult children space because she's not sure who she is after years of solely identifying as a mom? Sounds like TV gold.

And Kyra is a mom in real life as well, so it probably wasn't too hard to embody the kind of person who would do anything just to be near your kids (even if it suffocates them just a little). And actually, Kyra sounds a biiiiiit more relaxed than her TV character, which is a relief.

Who are Kyra Sedgwick's kids?

Kyra Sedgwick has two children with her also famous husband, Kevin Bacon. Together they have a son named Travis Sedgwick (born in 1989) and a daughter Sosie Ruth (born in 1992). While Travis has done some acting work and is also a musician, you may actually recognize Sosie, who had a large role in 13 Reasons Why (among other titles). Both are really talented and close with their family.

Let's start with Travis. Travis Bacon graduated from Evergreen State College in Olympia Washington, where he got a degree in audio engineering. Although he had a role in the 2005 film Loverboy, he put his college degree to better use with his musical endeavors. After being part of the band White Widows Pact, he left in 2015 and joined the metal band Black Anvil and is also in Contracult. He was also a composer for the films Story of a Girl, Girls Weekend, and a short film called Ghost Woman.

Travis also identifies as queer and isn't afraid of getting political. "Happy #comingoutday and #indigenouspeoplesday I’ll always be proud to be queer. I’ll never be proud to be white," he wrote in an Instagram post back in October 2020.

Sosie Bacon, who graduated from Brown University after studying acting and musical theater, has been in a slew of films and TV shows, like Here and Now, 13 Reasons Why (she played Clay's girlfriend, Skye), Narcos: Mexico, and has a couple of projects in the works. The Bacon family seems to be really musically talented, as she's posted several clips of her singing with her dad (and goats).

She and her brother are close — she posted a cute photo of them on Siblings Day back in April 2020. "Happy sibling day to my bestest biggest brother @svrtcntraclt I’m so lucky to have you," she wrote.

She also apparently knew about the Tiger King before any of us did.

“The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children. Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people," Kevin Bacon told Closer Weekly in 2017.