Jane Levy Was Once Secretly Married Before Quickly Divorcing

There are some stars that hit the public eye and seem to automatically catch the attention of people. Perhaps they're extra talented, unique in their talents, or happen to land the right role at the right time. Either way, it tends to encourage fans to learn more about who these people are, their history, and such.

And for Jane Levy , the star of ABC's Suburgatory and NBC's Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, fans are finding it fascinating that's she secretly got married once, and quickly divorced. Here's what we know.

Yep, Jane Levy was married once before.

Most of us know and love Jane Levy from her role on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, a surprise hit from NBC. But, her stardom started to rise in 2011 when she was cast as a moody teenager on ABC's Suburgatory.

The show ran for three seasons, ending in 2014, and followed Jane, who played lead character Tessa Altman, a big city teen who had to move to her new suburban life when her father decided to get out of New York City. Fans quickly fell in love with both her character and her as a person, so it was surprising to hear that some news of her personal life had been kept largely out of the public eye.

In 2013, the then 23-year-old surprised outlets when it was announced that she had filed for divorce. Most people didn't know Jane Levy was married, let alone ready to end the marriage, too. TMZ reported at the time that Jane had filed for divorce on April 16, 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

Her husband, relatively unknown in the United States, is also an actor. Jaime Freitas was born in Porto, Portugal, and starred in foreign films and television shows like Gypsy, Belmonte, Jardins Proibidos, Três Mulheres, and South, according to his IMDb page.

According to TMZ, the two had gotten married in 2011, but didn't officially file for divorce until 2013. However, the documents state the two had amicably separated only seven months after tying the knot — not filing for divorce until years after separating.

Jane's "filing indicates she doesn't want to pay spousal support to Freitas -- whose career isn't quite at her level," TMZ wrote at the time. The publication also wrote that pretty much no one knew they were married to each other, or that Jane was married at all.

It's rare to have surprises happen in the celebrity world. Not everyone is able to pull off a secret that's as big as marriage or separation (unless you're Kylie Jenner who still holds that title for her surprise pregnancy).

According to the Daily Mail, it's not clear where Jane and Jaime met or how they knew each other before tying the knot in 2013. "Though they did make a bizarre art film called David Lynch - I Know, which was hosted on the filmmaker's website Genero TV, and shows the pair in a remote location, meeting in an abandoned house then kissing," the publication reported.