Netflix

Meet Sosie Bacon: The Newest Cast Member on ‘Narcos: Mexico'

Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico is back with its highly anticipated Season 2! The original hit for the streaming service, Narcos, was met with so much popularity and fan acclaim that it spawned the spin-off show we know and love today. Narcos: Mexico focuses on the illegal drug trade in Mexico whereas its predecessor focused on the cartel in Columbia

Since the season one premiere of Narcos: Mexico back in 2018, fans have waited patiently to see what happened to Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and at long last, the series is back and better than ever with some new characters to boot. One is the character of Mimi Webb Miller played by Sosie Bacon.