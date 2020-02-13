'Narcos: Mexico': Is Real-Life Drug Lord Félix Gallardo Alive Today?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead]

He's built an empire... but can he sustain it?

The Netflix series Narcos: Mexico follows the real-life story of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna) and his rise in the world of drug trafficking. In Season 1, viewers watched as the Mexican drug lord successfully united the plazas, or drug gangs, into one cartel known as the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1970s and 1980s.

However, in the latest season, audiences will watch how the lucrative cocaine empire he built quickly fell apart.