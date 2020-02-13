We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Netflix

'Narcos: Mexico': Is Real-Life Drug Lord Félix Gallardo Alive Today?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead]

He's built an empire... but can he sustain it?

The Netflix series Narcos: Mexico follows the real-life story of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna) and his rise in the world of drug trafficking. In Season 1, viewers watched as the Mexican drug lord successfully united the plazas, or drug gangs, into one cartel known as the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1970s and 1980s.

However, in the latest season, audiences will watch how the lucrative cocaine empire he built quickly fell apart. 

In the Season 2 finale, audiences saw as Gallardo is arrested by the Mexican Federal police in 1989 and charged with the murder of DEA Agent Enrique "KiKi" Camarena (played by Michael Peña), kidnapping, and other criminal offenses. 

He was then sentenced to 40 years for his crimes. But, during his first few years in the big house, he continued to operate the drug trade via cell phone and fax machines. 