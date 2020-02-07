Could Poison Be the 'Narcos' Character That's Based on "Popeye?"

Popeye was the most-dreaded sicario — or lieutenant — of the Medellín Cartel, the Escobar-led terrorist organization that targeted leading politicians, judges, prosecutors, and select members of the police.

The drug cartel is thought to be responsible for the homicide of at least 3,500 people, including Rodrigo Lara, the Colombian Minister of Justice between 1983 and 1984; presidential candidate Jaime Pardo Leal; police commander Waldemar Franklin Quintero, and many others.