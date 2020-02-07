We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Could Poison Be the 'Narcos' Character That's Based on "Popeye?"

Jhon Jairo Velásquez Vásquez "Popeye" died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from stomach cancer. 

Pablo Escobar's main hitman was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 1991 for the assassination of a presidential candidate who pledged to eradicate the drug trade, Luis Carlos Galán. He confessed to the murder of 300 people during the trial. After his release, he went on to build a lucrative career as a YouTuber and author, and he even earned a mention on Narcos. 

So, who played Popeye in Narcos? 

Popeye was an influential leader in the Medellín Cartel. How did that play out on 'Narcos'?

Popeye was the most-dreaded sicario — or lieutenant — of the Medellín Cartel, the Escobar-led terrorist organization that targeted leading politicians, judges, prosecutors, and select members of the police.

The drug cartel is thought to be responsible for the homicide of at least 3,500 people, including Rodrigo Lara, the Colombian Minister of Justice between 1983 and 1984; presidential candidate Jaime Pardo Leal; police commander Waldemar Franklin Quintero, and many others. 