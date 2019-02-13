Here's How to Get Your El Chapo Fix on Netflix

In case you missed it, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán was just found guilty on all ten counts against him — including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and international distribution of cocaine — and is now facing life in prison.

However, with his scheduled sentencing date four months away, there is still plenty of time to learn everything you need to know about Mexico's most infamous drug lord.

Luckily, Netflix makes it easy to catch up on all your El Chapo history thanks to its selection of TV shows and movies inspired by the Sinaloa cartel boss who has escaped from prison twice before — and may be plotting to do it again.

Here is a list of the best Netflix shows and movies about or inspired by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. El Chapo Why not start with the eponymous Univision telenovela now streaming on Netflix? The series takes viewers behind the scenes of El Chapo's rise to power — from Guadalajara to Sinaloa — and his eventual downfall.

Starring Marco de la O as El Chapo, the shows runs for three seasons and 35 episodes, perfect for a weekend binge-watching session.

Narcos: Mexico Sure, Season 1 of Narcos: Mexico focuses on drug lord Félix Gallardo and his criminal enterprise, but El Chapo (played by Alejandro Edda) does make a few appearances — and is expected to make plenty more in Season 2.

The Day I Met El Chapo If you are looking for a documentary on the drug trafficker, look no further than Mexican actress Kate Castillo's retelling of her first meeting with El Chapo in a secret location, which resulted in his eventual capture and extradition to the United States. Actor Sean Penn was also there for the once-in-a-lifetime meeting allegedly about making a movie on the criminal.

Drug Lords Don't have time for a full TV show or movie? Check out Season 2, Episode 1 of Drug Lords, which focuses on El Chapo. With a running time of 44 minutes, it gives viewers a condensed version of El Chapo's crimes, and his infamous escapes from prisons. We also recommend the Pablo Escobar episode, if you are having Narcos withdrawawls.

El Capo — El Amo del Túnel "After a daring escape from prison, a powerful Mexican drug lord becomes the target of police and criminals alike," reads the synopsis of this Mexican TV series. Sound familiar?

Just five episodes long, the series begins with El Capo's escape from jail and ends with the Mexican government putting him back where he belongs.

El Chema This Telemundo series is a spin-off of El Señor de los Cielos, and tells the story of Chema Venegas (Mauricio Ochmann), who transforms from an underage drug smuggler to one of the world's most infamous cartel leaders. Expect a tunnel escape inspired by El Chapo. Warning: El Chema is a commitment with over 80 episodes in the series.

El Desconocido (The Unknown Hitman: The Story of El Cholo Adrián) Based on real events, this show tells the story of drug lord "El Chato" from the point of view of his top hitman, El Cholo (Guillermo Iván). Similar to El Chapo's history, there is a beauty queen love interest, a prison escape, and a meeting with a Hollywood star who says he wants to make a movie about him.

