An Iconic Scene of 'Superman and Lois' Was Filmed in an Actual Newsroom

An Iconic Scene of 'Superman and Lois' Was Filmed in an Actual NewsroomBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 9 2021, Published 9:14 a.m. ET
An action-drama capturing Clark Kent and Lois Lane's experiences with raising two teenage sons while also trying to save the world? That's Superman and Lois in a nutshell.
The CW's latest offering takes a radically different approach from the majority of the Arrowverse series by shifting the focus to the complications Clark and Lois have to face as middle-aged parents with a not-so-minuscule secret to hide. But where is Superman and Lois filmed?
'Superman and Lois' was filmed in British Columbia, Canada.
The shooting began in October 2020. It reportedly concluded in June 2021. Similar to Batwoman, Riverdale, Wynonna Earp, and other CW hits, Superman and Lois was filmed in Canada.
The majority of the scenes were shot in Vancouver and Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, an article by The Cinemaholic reveals. Superman and Lois plunges Clark and Lois into an unprecedented predicament, capturing what happens to them after they decide to move back to Smallville, Kansas, the sleepy small town where Clark grew up. The scenes depicting their farmland were shot in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, a city renowned for its breath-taking natural reserves and pristine beaches.
As the first few episodes of Superman and Lois revealed, the homely country-house quickly transforms into the place where Clark and Lois have to muster the strength to confront some of their biggest fears, such as sharing one of their best-kept secrets with their teenage sons.
But this time around, not only does Clark have to unveil his real identity and tell the boys that he is, indeed, an extremely powerful superhero, but he also has to find a way to work out whether they inherited his abilities.
What's more, the series also raises new questions about the limitations of someone of Superman's caliber and shows how he grapples with his long-suppressed evil side.
'Superman and Lois' shares a shooting location with 'Smallville.'
Superman and Lois shares some shooting locations with the 2001 action-fiction series, Smallville. Not only were some scenes filmed in Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Cloverdale, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada but, reportedly, some even feature the same set.
The external scenes of Superman and Lois that depict storefronts, post offices, train stations, and the like were likely shot here, per The Cinemaholic.
Clark and Lois's meet-cute was filmed inside the offices of a real newspaper.
For other scenes, the creators of Superman and Lois had even bolder plans in mind. Take, for instance, one of the most heart-warming moments of the pilot episode, which captures the first time Clark ever laid eyes on Lois.
To take advantage of the few opportunities afforded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the creators set up shop inside the offices of a real-life publication, Vancouver Sun, which is located in Vancouver, British Columbia.
"We wanted a Daily Planet that looked more like the Donner Daily Planet," Lee Toland Krieger, the director of the pilot episode, told Entertainment Weekly.
"That kind of All the President's Men sort of giant suite with the fluorescent ceiling that goes on forever is almost impossible to find in Vancouver," Lee went on to explain. "We got as close as we could. We actually shot at the Vancouver Daily Sun newspaper, which had never had photography there because they're a working newspaper. Just because of COVID, nobody was there and we got to shoot in there."
Catch new episodes of Superman and Lois every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.