An Iconic Scene of 'Superman and Lois' Was Filmed in an Actual Newsroom

An action-drama capturing Clark Kent and Lois Lane's experiences with raising two teenage sons while also trying to save the world? That's Superman and Lois in a nutshell.

The CW's latest offering takes a radically different approach from the majority of the Arrowverse series by shifting the focus to the complications Clark and Lois have to face as middle-aged parents with a not-so-minuscule secret to hide. But where is Superman and Lois filmed?