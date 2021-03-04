Amy Poehler's Girl Power Movie, 'Moxie,' Was Filmed Close to Home

Moxie follows high school student Vivian (Hadley Robinson) as she tries to make it through high school unnoticed. Her childhood friend Claudia (Lauren Tsai) is equally as reclusive, but their world gets shaken up with the arrival of new girl Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Peña). The trio becomes frustrated with how the behavior of high school jock Mitchell (Patrick Schwarzenegger) goes unnoticed by adults and decides to push back against the system.

Following the footsteps of her mother, Lisa (Amy Poehler), Vivian takes inspiration from Riot Grrrl feminism. In response to the boys creating a list determining how hot the girls of the school are, Vivian starts publishing a magazine titled Moxie to bring much-needed changes to the school environment. Amy also directs the flick, and it's styled as a coming-of-age meets gender-equality battle cry, set to the tune of Bikini Kill.

The film also encourages the exploration and importance of intersectional feminism, not a subject that many 'girl power' type movies have addressed in recent years. It's clear that Amy's intent was to create a story that both appeals to the masses and has a valuable message for revisitation.

If you're interested in learning a little bit about the history of feminism or a feel-good coming of age flick with a happy ending (no spoilers!), Moxie is now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.