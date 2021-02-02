Are You Wondering Where 'Below Zero' on Netflix Was Filmed? We've Got Answers

We can all agree that Netflix has been on-point with their television and movie releases these days. Like, TBH, what would we have done without it while we have all been stuck inside? We would've been absolutely restless and bored out of our MINDS without entertainment like Tiger King , Outerbanks , The Kissing Booth 2 , and Bridgerton blessing the world.

Just when we thought they couldn't top themselves, Netflix proved us wrong. On Jan. 29, the streaming service released Below Zero — a Spanish thriller about a prisoner transfer van that is suddenly attacked while on the road. Police officer Martin, who was driving the van, is under the authority of a police officer who is driving the car. He's left to deal with inmates trying to escape and an assailant. To make it even more intense, it takes place in chilling temperatures. So the weather is the enemy too... for everyone.

Per the film's IMDb page, production took place in various parts of Spain. Madrid, Segovia, and the village of Tobes seem to be the main places where filming took place. Parts of the capital city are featured in many shots, so it's likely that the production traveled to Madrid for those scenes, whereas the scenes featuring empty towns were shot in Tobes.

So not only is the movie set in Spain, but it was also produced there. They did not make it utterly clear that the setting was in the European country, but eagle-eyed viewers may notice a map that is shown at the beginning of the film revealing Cuenca — a city in Spain — as a destination. Cuenca is also known to be a mountainous area and viewers will definitely see that reflected in the film.

So, was the movie really filmed during the wintertime?

There hasn't been any confirmation if it was actually winter when they were filming Below Zero, but from the looks of it, it really does seem like it. Winters in Spain can get pretty cold as it is a "heightened plateau," according to WorldAtlas. People may not think that Spain could have some bone-chilling temperatures, but it totally can! Snowfall isn't always common, though when it does happen, it can be severe.

In Below Zero, it really looks like some of the actors are actually trying to bear the coldness. Not only is that phenomenal acting on their parts, but we also can't imagine what it felt like having to endure cruel climates like that for a job! And the snowy settings looked believable too.