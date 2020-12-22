There's Plenty More to Tell After Season 1 of 'Bridgerton' on Netflix

Shonda’s first project for Netflix, Bridgerton, which premieres on the streaming platform on Dec. 25, 2020, is based on the Bridgerton book series . To date, there are eight novels in the series, beginning with Bridgerton: The Duke & I. Set in the early 1800s, the book series follows the eight children of a late viscount.

There’s even a collection of shorts called The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After which describe how each of the children turn out later in their lives.