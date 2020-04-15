'Outer Banks' Didn't Film in North Carolina Due to the State's Controversial Bathroom Bill

If you're looking for something new to watch on Netflix, Outer Banks might just be the show to get your mind off of anything in the real world. "It's definitely an escapist show," actress Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron in the series, tells WWD .

"It depicts what everyone would love to be doing right now," she continued, "which is be on the water, be on a boat, not having to stay inside. Live Pogue style, you know?"

"Pogue" is what the group of Outer Banks protagonists have named themselves. Over the course of the series, these friends investigate a mystery around ringleader John B.'s missing father — and the breadcrumbs lead them to a shipwreck, then a treasure worth millions of dollars.

Keep reading to learn more about where Outer Banks was filmed, and whether it's inspired by real historical events.