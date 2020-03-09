We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
‘Family Karma’ Shows Us a Side of Miami We’ve Never Seen Before

Bravo’s new reality series, Family Karma, follows seven Indian-American friends who come from traditional, multigenerational households. "Indian families live together,” cast member Amrit shares in the show’s trailer. “So you have mom, dad, grandmother, maid, maid’s mom…” With all of those people from multiple generations living together, you can imagine the levels of drama in the home — hence the reality TV show. But where is Family Karma filmed? Here’s what we know.

‘Family Karma’ is filmed where the stars grew up.

If you spend even a few minutes watching Family Karma, it quickly becomes clear that the show was filmed in Miami, Fla. The incredible Miami party scene is sure to play a huge role in the series — there’s probably no better place to explore the tension that exists between older, traditional family members and the younger generation that wants a more mainstream American life.