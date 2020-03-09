‘Family Karma’ Shows Us a Side of Miami We’ve Never Seen Before

“Indian-American culture is definitely different and unique in Miami than it is in any other city,” says Brian. “Miami has a tight-knit population of Indian-Americans, but other states/cities have larger populations, so if you’re not involved in the community here it is easy to lose touch with your culture. Don’t get me wrong, I have a ton of friends from high school and college that are very close to me but sometimes you miss those Indian social events. Also, the swag that comes with Miami events is unmatched.”