'Family Karma' Takes Cast Member Amrit Kapai Away From His Boyfriend

Bravo’s new reality series, Family Karma, follows seven friends in Miami who all come from traditional, multigenerational Indian homes. After watching previews of the show, which premieres on March 8, we were immediately drawn to Amrit Kapai, a dashing 32-year-old helping to grow a branch of his Chicago law firm in South Florida.

But when the lawyer bid farewell to the Windy City, he also left behind his boyfriend, Nicholas. Needless to say, the distance proves to be a problem for Amrit and his longtime beau. Here’s what we’ve learned about the duo’s relationship.

Who is Amrit Kapai’s boyfriend on 'Family Karma'?

According to Amrit’s Bravo bio, Nicholas — whose Instagram account is currently private — comes from a conservative, Midwestern family. His LinkedIn states that he is a fifth grade dual language teacher with Chicago Public Schools. He received a B.A. in French and Spanish from Millikin University.