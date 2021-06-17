It Appears That Viewers Will See More of Lopa Aunty on Season 2 of 'Family Karma'

When Season 1 of Family Karma came to an end, viewers saw Vishal Parvati and his girlfriend Richa Sadana get officially engaged after dating for several years.

Bravo’s reality show Family Karma is back for a second season and promises no shortage of drama between the cast members and their families. The series follows a group of Indian-American friends living in Miami who are in search of themselves and/or a partner, all while their relatives apply pressure for them to figure it all out ASAP.

Things got so bad between him and the love of his life; she actually gave him the engagement ring back. The news of the engagement totally stunned fans, seeing that Vishal worked so hard to get the approval of Lopa Sadana aka Lopa Aunty.

Things seemed to be going well for the couple, but it seems that the COVID-19 pandemic turned his life completely upside down. When Season 2 of the reality show debuted, Vishal shocked everyone by revealing that he and Richa were no longer engaged.

Dubbed as the "Season 1 villain," Lopa Aunty is back for Season 2, and it seems that Vishal has a bone to pick with her. Keep reading to find out who Lopa Aunty is on Family Karma and why Vishal is upset with her.

On 'Family Karma' cast member Lopa Aunty is the mother of Richa Sadana.

Vishal and Richa had been together for eight years and were engaged for three; however, the couple was never “officially engaged” because they didn’t have the blessing of Lopa Aunty. It appeared that for quite some time, Lopa did not approve of her daughter’s boyfriend and did not want them to take the next step in their relationship. Lopa was known as the villain of Season 1 because she was supposedly bad-mouthing Vishal and his family at a gala.

However, when Lopa sat down with Vishal’s mother, Reshma Parvati, she simply brushed everything under the table and said that she had no idea what Reshma was talking about. Lopa told Reshma that she has never said anything about her son or the rest of their family and that she had no idea why other people were talking about them. She added that the people who were talking were all of Reshma’s friends. These two are still not on good terms, and now Vishal is upset with Lopa.

Vishal is a real estate agent in Miami, and he found out in Episode 2 of the new season that Lopa Aunty had bought a condo in the city to split her time between there and Memphis. When he found out, he was pretty upset because he wasn't made aware of the situation. It's not clear if he's mad that Lopa didn't consult him before making her decision or the fact that she's supposed to be his soon-to-be mother-in-law but right now there's no engagement.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Family Karma, Vishal and Lopa finally have a chat, and she gives him a big piece of her mind after Vishal confronts her for silently purchasing a condo. She says, "Hold on," she snaps. "Who the hell is anybody need to know what I'm doing? That's my investment. don't need your permission." OK, aunty! Lopa does tell him that she wants him and her daughter to be happy and that he needs to grow up, be a man, and stop all the fighting with Richa.