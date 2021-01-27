Bravo Just Announced That 'Family Karma' Is Returning for Season 2 in 2021

During the pandemic, the series was one of many to be shut down after a member of their production team was diagnosed with COVID-19, and almost one year after the show’s premiere, Bravo has confirmed that the series would return in 2021. But fans are eager to learn, what is the actual release date for Season 2 of Family Karma ?

As for Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana, they seem to be spending a lot of time together despite their formerly long-distance relationship. But are they married yet?

Last year, viewers fell in love with the charm and rich culture of the millennials, but what has the cast of Family Karma been up to since the end of Season 1? According to social media, Monica Vaswani spent the better half of quarantine watching chiropractic videos on TikTok and spending time with her dad, and Bali Chainani has been boo'd up with her boyfriend O'Malley.

While the network hasn’t confirmed an official release date, recent promos on Bravo’s Instagram page assure fans that Season 2 of Family Karma is on the way. In 2020, Bravo teased that one series would be getting a second season and fans are delighted to know that Family Karma made the cut.

Did Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana get married?

At the end of Season 1, we see Family Karma couple Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana affirm their engagement in front of their family and friends at their Indian engagement ceremony, but almost a year after their re-engagement, fans want to know: Are they married yet?

With Richa living in Memphis, Tenn., and Vishal staying in Miami, the couple has been working on their relationship, but they haven’t tied the knot just yet. In an interview last year with Daily Dish, Vishal revealed that the couple is still happily unmarried and taking their time. He joked, “There hasn't been a rush for three years, so why rush it now?"

Vishal continued, “We have issues in our relationship. One of the larger ones is right after I proposed is right when she took over her mom's business, which means we went from seeing each other every day for five years to where she's now long distance. And for the past two years, we've been long distance. So that's a new hurdle and challenge that was pushed onto our relationship amongst the many other issues that we have that we need to address."