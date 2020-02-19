When Does ‘Family Karma’, Bravo’s New, All Indian-American Reality Show, Drop?

Fellow Bravo fans, rejoice! The network is about to introduce us to a whole new drama-filled world with its upcoming docuseries Family Karma .

Even more exciting, the show is the first of its kind. That’s because it’s the first U.S. reality series to feature an all Indian-American cast . Pretty cool, right? Fans of the network are already buzzing with anticipation of the release date and want to know when they can lay eyes on the first episode.