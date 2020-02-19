We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
untitled-design-5-1582145462644.png
Source: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

When Does ‘Family Karma’, Bravo’s New, All Indian-American Reality Show, Drop?

By

Fellow Bravo fans, rejoice! The network is about to introduce us to a whole new drama-filled world with its upcoming docuseries Family Karma.

Even more exciting, the show is the first of its kind. That’s because it’s the first U.S. reality series to feature an all Indian-American cast. Pretty cool, right? Fans of the network are already buzzing with anticipation of the release date and want to know when they can lay eyes on the first episode.

So what’s the ‘Family Karma’ release date?

You’ll have to hang on...but not much longer. The series premieres on Sunday, March 8 at 9 p.m., giving you good reason to say goodbye to the Sunday scaries. 

In terms of what we can expect to see this season, the show will highlight the dichotomy between the group’s traditional, multigenerational households and their flashy Miami lifestyles. 