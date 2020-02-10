Cheating Rumors Surround 'Shahs of Sunset' Couple Reza and Adam

Bravo's Shahs of Sunset Season 8 has just kicked off — and we're already getting into the drama.

Married couple Reza Farahan and Adam Neely left Season 7 ready to divorce, but their housewarming party in the new season alludes to the two trying to work things out.

But that hope doesn't last through the first episode, as new allegations of cheating arise before the season premiere is over.