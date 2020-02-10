We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
reza-adam-2-1581365844796.png
Source: Instagram

Cheating Rumors Surround 'Shahs of Sunset' Couple Reza and Adam

By

Bravo's Shahs of Sunset Season 8 has just kicked off — and we're already getting into the drama. 

Married couple Reza Farahan and Adam Neely left Season 7 ready to divorce, but their housewarming party in the new season alludes to the two trying to work things out.

But that hope doesn't last through the first episode, as new allegations of cheating arise before the season premiere is over.

Destiney and Ali tell Reza they think Adam is being unfaithful.

Fellow cast member Destiney Rose and her friend Ali are shown meeting days before the housewarming party the season premiere focuses on. While the pair are talking, Ali admits that Adam has been sending him some not-so-innocent messages, including some photos of his junk. Ali also admits that he heard Adam was playing naked Jenga with some people while Reza was out of town.

None of these allegations look good for the couple, who are already on the rocks.